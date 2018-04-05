The Stand United website has launched a petition in support of popular conservative commentator and author Laura Ingraham and her Ingraham Angle program on Fox News.

The effort comes following a call to boycott of Ingraham’s advertisers, promoted on Twitter by David Hogg, the anti-gun, anti-conservative teen who survived a shooting attack that killed 17 people at a Florida high school in February.

The petition, which has almost 11,000 signatures, states its purpose on the website:

An Anti-gun activist and liberal media darling is trying to destroy the career of conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham simply because she shared an article on Twitter that was critical of him. More than a dozen sponsors of Laura’s show have already caved to these demands. It is of utmost importance that Fox News defend Laura’s free speech and keep her show regardless of whether some of her sponsors need to be replaced with new ones or not. To lose Laura Ingraham on Fox over this controversy would be a catastrophic precedent for America.

The website then tells visitors the names of the 17 corporations that petition organizers verified have pulled advertising from the show and provides phone numbers and guidance for contacting them on social media platforms.

“These companies have the right to freely associate – or dissociate – with anyone they choose,” Anela Morabito, senior campaign organizer with Intermarkets, Inc., told Breitbart News. “Consumers have the right to speak out on these matters, and petitions are one of the most effective tools for rallying people behind a political or social cause.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hogg called for an advertiser boycott after Ingraham teased him about getting rejected from several colleges.

Ingraham apologized, but Hogg said he would not accept the apology.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter