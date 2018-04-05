Scott Pruitt Is ‘Reliable Foot Soldier’ in Getting Trump Deregulation Agenda Accomplished: $1 Billion in Savings

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt has been a media target in recent weeks due to his D.C. housing arrangements, but even the liberal press admits the former Oklahoma attorney general is getting President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda accomplished.

“He’s a reliable administration foot soldier, making good on President Donald Trump’s campaign promises for fewer environmental regulations and to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement,” CNN reported.

“Since he was confirmed to the job last February, Pruitt has taken an aggressive approach to rolling back Obama-era regulations, most recently this week’s announcement that he would revise fuel efficiency rules designed to cut back on emissions of greenhouse gases,” CNN reported.

“In Administrator Pruitt’s first year, EPA issued more deregulatory actions than any other federal agency, amounting to $1 billion in cost savings for the American people,” an EPA spokesperson told Breitbart News. “Administrator Pruitt is focused on advancing the president’s agenda and fixing the misguided policies of the past.”

At a press conference on Tuesday concerning the fuel standards, Pruitt said, “This is another step in the president’s regulatory agenda, deregulatory agenda … a billion dollars in savings with respect to over 22 significant regulatory actions that we’ve been involved in here at the agency.”

CNN reported:

In the 14 months since he became the nation’s top environmental policy official, Pruitt has bit-by-bit overseen the dismantling of a number of regulations and agreements across the agency, and impacting a wide range of issues. Pruitt has withdrawn the “once in, always in” policy under the Clean Air Act, which determined how facilities that are major sources of hazardous air pollutants are regulated.

As Breitbart News reported:

Leftist reporters, pundits, and politicians came out recently to attack Pruitt and subsequently call for him to drop out. CNN, the Washington Post, and other outlets have attacked Pruitt for renting out a condominium owned by lobbyists. Pruitt leased a room for roughly $50 a night, paying a total of $6,100.

Breitbart News also reported that despite the ongoing rumors that Pruitt is on his way out, which the same left-wing media are promoting, the president has expressed his ongoing support for the administrator.

President Trump said on Monday, “Keep your head up, keep fighting. We have your back.”

“White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly also called Pruitt on Tuesday to reiterate his support for the head of the EPA,” according to Breitbart News.

