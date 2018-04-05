White House: No Meeting Planned Between Raul Castro and President Trump at Summit of the Americas

President Donald Trump does not plan to sit down with Cuba’s President Raul Castro during his attendance at the Summit of the Americas.

“We don’t anticipate at this point a direct meeting between President Trump and Castro,” a senior administration official confirmed in a briefing with reporters.

The president and his team would take the opportunity to meet with other Latin American leaders bilaterally, the official explained, but specifically ruled out Castro.

He acknowledged that there would be a “mixing” of regional leaders, as is typical with summits of foreign leaders, so it’s possible that Castro and Trump could cross paths.

This is his first trip as president to Latin America. The official confirmed that Ivanka Trump with travel with the delegation to discuss women’s economic empowerment.

President Trump plans to attend the summit to discuss free and reciprocal trade, regional security, and the importance of democratic governance.

After the summit, Trump plans to visit Columbia.