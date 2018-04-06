Donald Trump Taunts ‘Dishonest and Corrupt’ Media for Trying to Push Out Scott Pruitt

President Donald Trump ridiculed the increasing slew of negative news about Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.

“Do you believe that the Fake News Media is pushing hard on a story that I am going to replace A.G. Jeff Sessions with EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, who is doing a great job but is TOTALLY under siege?” Trump asked. “Do people really believe this stuff? So much of the media is dishonest and corrupt!”

Pruitt is facing several media reports raising concerns of pursuing perks in office including travel, new office furniture, getting discounted rental fees at his D.C. condo, and forcing out some of his EPA critics.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he would look into the reports but was satisfied with Pruitt’s performance at the EPA.

“I think he’s done a fantastic job at EPA. I think he’s done an incredible job,” he said. “He’s been very courageous. Hasn’t been easy, but I think he’s done an absolutely fantastic job. I think he’ll be fine.”

He denied reports that he wanted Pruitt to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions.