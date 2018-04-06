Michelle Obama Mocks Trump: My Husband Was the ‘Good Parent’

Speaking at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston, former First Lady Michelle Obama said that compared to President Trump, her husband was “the good parent.”

My husband, Barack Obama, was “like having the ‘good parent’ at home,” the former first lady said. “The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time,” she added.

Referring to Trump, she went on, “And now we have the other parent. We thought it’d feel fun — maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

Obama also reiterated that she has no desire to run for president in 2020.

“I think people should be less … disheartened that me and Oprah don’t want to run, and more disheartened by the fact that Hillary Clinton, probably the most qualified person to ever seek the office of the presidency, lost. She lost. The reason why I don’t want to run for president — I can’t speak for Oprah, but my sense is that first of all, you have to want the job,” she said.

“And you can’t just say, ‘You’re a woman. Run.’ And we can’t look for women like that. We can’t just say ‘let’s find the women we like and ask them to do it,’ because there are a million women who are inclined and who do have the passion for politics,” she added.

Of Hillary Clinton, Obama admitted that “She wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”

The moderator did not ask any follow up questions. For that reason, we may never know how Obama believes her husband asked us to “eat our vegetables” while he was doubling the national debt — basically creating more debt than all 43 of his predecessors combined, all in order to continue the countless government giveaways that future generations will have to pay for.

