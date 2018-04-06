Poll: Working-Class Americans Most Supportive of Trump’s Immigration Agenda Thus Far

Despite not having a border wall constructed yet and no reduction to legal immigration levels yet, working and middle-class Americans are the most supportive of President Trump’s handling of immigration thus far.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll reveals that a majority of Americans earning between $30,000 to $50,000 a year say Trump is doing a good or excellent job on the issue of immigration a year and a few months into his presidency.

Meanwhile, only 40 percent of working and middle-class Americans said Trump was doing a “poor” job on the immigration issue.

The least supportive of Trump’s immigration agenda so far are wealthy Americans, who profit from a never-ending flow of mass immigration whereby the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants every year.

Among Americans earning $200,000 a year, nearly 60 percent said they believed Trump was doing a bad job on immigration. Only 30 percent of wealthy Americans said they thought Trump’s immigration agenda thus far was “excellent” or “good.”

Trump has yet to secure funding and full construction of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, despite it being his biggest campaign promise. Meanwhile, border-crossings have surged back to Obama-era levels and are expected to be overwhelmingly high this year if a wall is not built.

Spending Bill: Trump Banned from Building Border Wall with Prototypes He Toured in San Diegohttps://t.co/ZQFuQC4j96 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Americans’ wages — which were on the rise months ago — have slowed down as illegal immigration continues as usual and ICE is not given any more manpower than they had a year ago to deport illegal aliens living in the interior of the country.

In the first couple of months of 2018, Trump’s tight labor market, through increased immigration enforcement, yielded history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, and black Americans.