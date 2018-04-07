New York Fire Department Reports Fire on the 50th Floor of Trump Tower

The Fire Department of New York reported a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on Saturday, with initial details indicating no injuries.

“FDNYalerts MAN 2-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR,” the Fire Department of New York initially tweeted.

“#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported,” another Twitter message for the FDNY read.

The New York Police Department announced road closures, due to the Trump Tower blaze, in the area near 5th Ave. and West 57th Street.

Social media quickly filled with photos and video of the fire and pedestrians scrambling to find shelter from falling debris.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that the fire had been contained. President Trump also thanked the men and women of the Fire Department of New York for doing a “great job.”

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” President Trump wrote.

Saturday’s blaze was the second time this year that President Trump’s signature building in New York City had caught fire.

In January, an electrical box sent smoke and flames flying in the air from the roof of Trump Tower. No injuries were reported, and the building was not evacuated.

