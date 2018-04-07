Parkland Shooting Hero Blames Sheriff Israel for not Taking Action Against Nikolas Cruz Before Attack

Parkland school shooting hero Anthony Borges says Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel should have pursued Nikolas Cruz long before the February 14 attack occurred.

Borges pointed to Israel and school district superintendent Robert Runcie, claiming they both failed “students, teachers and parents alike on so many levels.”

According to the Washington Times, Borges sent a letter to Israel and Runcie, focusing on the Obama-era policy adopted by Runcie; a policy which diminished punishment for school offenses for the purposes of eliminating the “school-to-prison pipeline.” However, Borges points out that this policy allowed Cruz to slip through the cracks.

Borges’ letter said in part, “I want to ask you today to please end your policy and agreement that you will not arrest people committing crimes in our schools. I want all of us to move forward to end the environment that allowed people like Nikolas Cruz to fall through the cracks.”

The Miami Herald obtained records showing “Cruz had amassed a thick file of disciplinary infractions, including making threats, fighting and bringing bullets to school in a backpack, and was shuffled to various schools but never expelled.”

Attorney Alex Arreaza says the Borges family will be filing civil suits against Cruz, his late mother’s estate, and the family with which he lived after his mother died in early November 2017. By law, they have to wait until six months after the Parkland shooting before suing the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

