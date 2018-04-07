Trump’s Pro-Life Credo: Children Are Endowed with Human Dignity ‘from Conception’

In a powerful statement on the right to life of unborn children, President Donald Trump has declared that a child’s human dignity begins at conception.

“We must always remember that all children are blessings from our Creator,” the president said in proclaiming April 2018 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. “They are endowed from conception with value, purpose, and human dignity.”

Children “are a source of unmatched joy, and they represent our Nation’s future,” Mr. Trump said. “It is thus our civic and moral responsibility to help every child experience a childhood free from abuse and mistreatment, guiding them toward a future full of hope and promise.”

This presidential proclamation follows on a similar declaration issued by the president just over two months ago, when he declared January 22, 2018 as “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

In that document, Mr. Trump called for renewed attention to “the love and protection each person, born and unborn.”

The president noted that much of the greatest suffering in the history of the world has been the result of “disgracefully misguided attempts to dehumanize whole classes of people.”

In an evident reference to the unborn, Trump added that we “cannot let this shameful history repeat itself in new forms, and we must be particularly vigilant to safeguard the most vulnerable lives among us.”

Science itself “continues to support and build the case for life,” Mr. Trump noted, as medical technology “allows us to see images of the unborn children moving their newly formed fingers and toes, yawning, and even smiling. Those images present us with irrefutable evidence that babies are growing within their mothers’ wombs — precious, unique lives, each deserving a future filled with promise and hope.”

“These important medical advances give us an even greater appreciation for the humanity of the unborn,” he said.

The president also addressed participants in this year’s March for Life in Washington D.C. via satellite from the Rose Garden, assuring marchers that “every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God.”

The president reminded the marchers that the shameful Roe v. Wade 1973 Supreme Court case “resulted in some of the most permissive abortion laws anywhere in the world,” likening U.S. abortion legislation to China and North Korea.

In a number of states, the laws allow a baby to be torn from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month, the president observed. “It is wrong; it has to change,” Mr. Trump said.

Operation Rescue, one of the most prominent pro-life groups in America, declared President Trump the 2017 “Pro-Life Person of the Year” in bestowing its Malachi award on him on December 29. 2017.

“Since Trump took office, he has accomplished more for the pro-life agenda than any other president,” the group said in presenting the Award “to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.”

The group’s president, Troy Newman, said that Mr. Trump “has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him.”

Newman said that President Trump has had the courage to keep promises made during the campaign that provide greater protections for the pre-born, highlighting eight specific pro-life accomplishments of his presidency.

These achievements include naming Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, denying public money to abortion providers around the world, the Department of Justice investigation into Planned Parenthood’s illegal sale of baby parts, support for pro-life legislation, support for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, his naming of pro-life people to his administration, specific HHS pro-life policies, and protections for conscientious objectors to the Obamacare HHS mandate.

“We are proud of President Trump and his bold willingness to advance the cause of life,” Newman said. “There are more battles ahead, but under the Trump administration, we can now finally see progress within our government toward restoring the sanctity of life and the protections of personhood to the pre-born.”

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) lashed out at Operation Rescue for its decision, calling it “an anti-choice extremist group with ties to domestic terrorism.”

NARAL went on to describe pro-life Americans as Mr. Trump’s “extremist, fringe base.”

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome