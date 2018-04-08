Delingpole: Trump Rides Once More to the Defense of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

President Trump has once again come out in defense of his embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.

While Security spending was somewhat more than his predecessor, Scott Pruitt has received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA. Record clean Air & Water while saving USA Billions of Dollars. Rent was about market rate, travel expenses OK. Scott is doing a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

This is both canny and righteous.

It’s righteous because Scott Pruitt has proved himself to be perhaps the bravest and best of Trump’s administrators.

It’s canny because, rather than dodge altogether the criticisms levelled against Pruitt – that he is profligate, that he engaged in shenanigans over a rental apartment – it engages with them in order peremptorily to dismiss them.

Once again, Trump is reminding us that Twitter is one of the secret weapons of his presidency.

The Green Blob – and its useful idiots in the liberal media – has expended enormous time and energy building its case against Pruitt. A less savvy president might well have allowed himself to be brow-beaten into submission.

But Trump understands that the MSM is a noisy echo chamber, not to be taken seriously, to be dismissed – in a matter of seconds – in a tweet.

