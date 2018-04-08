Donald Trump: the Washington Post Is ‘Made Up Garbage’

President Donald Trump denounced the Washington Post in a Sunday Twitter post, criticizing a story about his chief of staff, General John Kelly.

“The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage—more like a poorly written novel than good reporting,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported that Kelly was experiencing a “downward arc” of influence in the White House while Trump was breaking free of his effort to instill more discipline. The story cited sixteen anonymous sources who were inside the White House, outside advisers, and confidants of the president.

“Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist,” Trump said. “Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!”

Trump repeatedly feuds with the Washington Post over their coverage of his administration, especially the “palace intrigue” stories from inside the White House.

Trump has publicly praised Kelly’s service, especially in response to stories suggesting his exit from the administration: