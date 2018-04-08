Man Allegedly Bites, Swallows NYPD Officer’s Middle Fingertip

A man is accused of biting and swallowing an NYPD officer’s middle fingertip as officers detained him at a Brooklyn police station on a charge of criminal mischief.

Ainsley Johnson, 34, allegedly took a bite out of the officer’s left middle finger around 6 p.m. Friday as officers were trying to book him on a charge of criminal mischief for an act of alleged vandalism, the New York Post reported.

Police initially arrested Johnson for allegedly breaking the windows of a man’s 2003 BMW and using a cement planter to destroy the victim’s mailbox, the New York Daily News reported.

The biting incident took place when Johnson tried to fight the 24-year-old officer attempting to handcuff him and bring him to a holding cell at the 69th Precinct in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

As the two wrestled on the ground, Johnson allegedly took a bite out of the officer’s finger, removing the skin from the nail to the tip.

Police said Saturday that they have not been able to locate the fingertip, and suspect that the man swallowed it.

The injured officer was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

Authorities charged Johnson with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after the incident, police say.