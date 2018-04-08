Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Criminal Justice Director Busted for Gun Possession

One of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) criminal justice directors was arrested Saturday night with two others on gun charges after a loaded firearm was found inside their car.

The New York Post identified the director as Reagan Stevens. She “was busted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after cops found the loaded 9mm gun in the glovebox of the 2002 Infiniti double-parked on the corner of 177th Street and 106th Avenue in Jamaica around 10:25 p.m.”

An individual “shell casing” was also discovered the car. This would indicate that a round had been fired at some point, but it does not necessitate the round was fired criminally.

Police located Infiniti after the NYPD’s ShotSpotter system alerted officers to five shots being fired “on nearby 109th Avenue around 10 p.m.” The magazine for the 9mm handgun had eight-round capacity but only contained three rounds.

Surveillance video from the area in which the Infiniti was parked allegedly “shows the muzzle flashes of five shots fired from a car.”

Forty-two-year-old Stevens was in the back seat of the car when officers approached. They also arrested 25-year-old Caesar Forbes, who was driving the car, and 24-year-old Montel Hughes, who was a second passenger in the vehicle.

