Trump Orders End to ‘Catch and Release’ of Illegal Aliens After Expanding Program Last Month

President Donald Trump’s latest order, in which he demands an end to “Catch and Release,” comes less than a month after he signed the omnibus spending bill which expanded the program, allowing for more illegal aliens caught at the border to be released into the United States.

Catch and Release is the process where illegal aliens caught by federal immigration officials are released back into the U.S. until their immigration court hearing. Part of the reason for their release into the country is because the federal government refuses to fund the space needed to detain illegal aliens until their hearing.

Trump signed the order, though it is not expected to actually end Catch and Release, rather it mandates that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report to the president in 45 to 75 days on how immigration agencies are working to bureaucratically end the practice.

The directive was signed by Trump just a few weeks after he signed a Republican and Democrat-passed spending bill that worked to expand Catch and Release, Breitbart News reported last month.

With signature, Trump authorizes to increase the number of illegal aliens who will be released into the interior of the U.S. through Catch-and-Release. https://t.co/g3HxLc6rIp — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 23, 2018

The spending bill, for instance, eliminated nearly 250 detention center beds for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, making it more likely that illegal aliens will be released into the U.S. as they await their immigration hearings.

Trump signed the spending bill even though it did not include a single provision from his 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms and did not include the 20 percent increase in ICE detention facility space that he previously requested.

At the beginning of his presidency, Trump touted his efforts to end Catch and Release in a January 2017 executive order, but the initiative to end the practice has not come to fruition.

The executive order stated:

Experts who spoke to Breitbart News have explained how the Trump administration could unilaterally end Catch and Release — thus reducing the illegal alien population — by having deployed National Guard troops build tent cities along the U.S.-Mexico border as well as ordering more immigration judges and ICE attorneys to the border to fasten the court process.