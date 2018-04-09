Donald Trump: I Was ‘Right’ to Fire James Comey, Jeff Sessions Recusal a ‘Terrible Mistake’

President Donald Trump excoriated Attorney General Jeff Sessions again for recusing himself from the investigation of Trump campaign collusion with the Russians.

“The Attorney General made a terrible mistake when he did this and when he recused himself – or he should have certainly let us know if he was going to recuse himself, and we would have put a different attorney general in,” Trump said, blaming Sessions for all of his struggles with the Special Counsel run by Robert Mueller.

Trump appeared furious with the F.B.I. for raiding the office of his personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday morning, calling it “a disgrace.” He also blasted the Special Counsel’s group of prosecutors as the “the most conflicted group of people I’ve ever seen.”

Trump went further, raising concerns that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had signed the FISA memo ordering surveillance of one of his campaign advisers.

But Trump also reminded reporters that Rosenstein was the one who wrote a letter recommending that FBI Director James Comey be fired. Analysts have concluded that Mueller is likely to accuse Trump of trying to obstruct justice by firing Comey.

“I turned out to do the right thing, because you look at all of the things that he’s done and the lies, and you look at what’s gone on at the FBI,” he said about Comey.