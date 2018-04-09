FBI Raids Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Office in New York

The F.B.I. raided President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen’s office on Monday, seizing records related to “several topics including payments to” porn-star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had obtained the search warrant, after receiving a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen’s lawyer called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” according to the Times.

The search does not appear to be related to the special counsel investigating Russian meddling and potential collusion by the Trump campaign, but a separate investigation that might have resulted from information he uncovered and handed over to prosecutors in New York.

Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said the F.B.I. seized “privileged communications” between Cohen and his clients.

“I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” he said.

Cohen recently said he paid the porn actress, whose name is Stephanie Cliffords, $130,000 in 2016, as the presidential campaign was underway. Cliffords has claimed she had an affair with the president more than a decade ago.

The FBI seized emails, tax documents, and business records, a person briefed on the search told the Times. Payment to Clifford is only one of “many topics being investigated,” according to the source.

The seized records reportedly include communications between Trump and Cohen.