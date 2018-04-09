Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post: Trump’s Tight Labor Market for Americans ‘Reaching Crisis Proportions’

The editors of the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post say President Trump’s tight labor market – which is delivering historic wage increases and job opportunities to American workers – is “reaching crisis proportions.”

In an editorial, the Washington Post editors called on Trump to flood the labor market with foreign workers, claiming that more workers are necessary to fill the needs of big business and corporations.

The editors write:

PRESIDENT TRUMP makes no secret of his distaste for immigrants, nor of his support for measures to slash both legal and illegal immigration. Even as his crusade to close borders intensifies, however, American employers in an array of industries — manufacturing, agriculture, trucking, home building, energy, food service, retail and others — are warning that a long-brewing labor shortage is reaching crisis proportions. [Emphasis added]

The editors also say Trump’s tight labor market “deprives businesses of oxygen in the form of labor,” though the economic nationalist agenda of the White House has brought historic wage gains and job opportunities for not only working-class Americans but also for disenfranchized citizens.

Even a report linked by the Washington Post admits that the current labor market has brought much-needed relief to American workers:

In the near term, this shortage is undoubtedly good news for workers. Unemployment, at 4.1%, is at a 17-year-low, and wages are rising in a more robust pattern, despite Friday’s employment report showing a deceleration in wage growth in February. More Americans say jobs are plentiful than at any time since 2001. This, of course, is how a labor market works: Production rises, workers get scarce, and employers raise wages to attract employees. [Emphasis added]

Last month, Bloomberg News noted how the tight labor market, with increased interior enforcement of immigration, has resulted in Americans getting a break for once – rather than business – after decades of stagnant wages.

Disenfranchised Americans, like the working class, have benefited greatly from Trump’s tight labor market, an outcome that not even the Washington Post ignored, noting how “companies desperate to fill orders and meet demand are pumping up their recruiting budgets and in some cases turning to ex-convicts to fill jobs.”

Increased immigration enforcement has yielded history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, and for black Americans.

As Breitbart News reported, about 600 black Americans were secured in jobs and $14-an-hour wages at a Chicago bakery due to Trump’s increased immigration enforcement, which weeded illegal alien Mexican workers out of the jobs.

The editors of the Washington Post, though, say the wage-boosting economy should be crushed with a flood of foreign workers, which would reimplement the cheap labor economic model that is favored by Washington, D.C. and business elites – where labor is cheap and foreign workers are plentiful.