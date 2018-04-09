Police: Mother Arrested for Feeding Toddler THC-Laced Mac and Cheese

Authorities arrested an Arizona mother Thursday after discovering that she fed her daughter macaroni and cheese laced with THC, police said.

Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, allegedly laughed as her less-than-two-year-old daughter suffered a reaction to the side effects of THC—a chemical often found in marijuana—while eating the meal with her father.

“During that time neither parent took the child to immediate emergency care,” the police report stated.

Investigators say Limpert “proceeded to place [the child] into their backyard pool to use the cold water to ‘shock’ her” after the child ate the THC-laced food.

Police say Limpert “admitted to making the mac and cheese with THC for her husband, but did not know her daughter ingested it.”

Someone in Limpert’s Tempe home notified the Arizona Department of Child Safety two days after the incident took place, prompting the agency to remove Limpert’s three kids from her home. The children are currently in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

Hospital officials confirmed with KTVK that the child had THC in her system.

Police conducted a search of Limpert’s home and found two tents of marijuana growing in the garage, mushrooms, containers of hash oil, bongs, and three tubs THC butter on the top shelf of the refrigerator.

Authorities charged Limpert with one count of child abuse. She is expected to appear in court April 19.