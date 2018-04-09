David Hogg Will Skip Year of College to Focus on ’18 Elections After UC Irvine Offers Admission

UC Irvine (UCI) reportedly offered admission to David Hogg, but the Parkland activist has decided to take a year off from college to focus on the 2018 midterm elections.

Hogg’s mother told CNN on Monday that her son “will not be going to college this year because he’s decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections.”

TMZ reported on Sunday that Hogg received an acceptance letter from UCI that partly read: “Students choose UCI to make a true difference in the world, we hope you will too.”

After Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted that Hogg, who told numerous outlets that he was “hurt” that some of California’s top public schools rejected him, had whined about not being accepted to various colleges, the left-wing teenage activist immediately called on Ingraham’s advertisers to drop her.

More than a dozen advertisers immediately caved to the left-wing Twitter mob that Hogg unleashed before Ingraham took her pre-planned Easter vacation last week. Ingraham returns to the air on Monday evening.

Ingraham apologized to Hogg, but Hogg refused to accept it, telling outlets like CNN and MSNBC that he was offended and disgusted that the Fox News host, in his opinion, was also promoting her television show while apologizing to him.

Hogg recently told NBC News reporter Kerry Sanders that his boycott fight with Ingraham was just a “practice round” for the bigger battle against the right, the National Rifle Association (NRA), and pro-Second Amendment politicians.

He told Sanders that he and is friends will go after the advertisers of anyone who calls them out.

“We’re going to go after the money, because that’s where it hurts them the most,” Hogg said.

Left-wing comedian and free-speech advocate Bill Maher recently came to Ingraham’s defense, asking whether it was “American” to call for massive boycotts to silence speech that people do not like.

“Is that American?” Maher asked on his Friday’s Real Time on HBO. “And he complains about bullying? That’s bullying. I have been the victim of a boycott. I lost a job once. It is wrong.”