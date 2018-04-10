Coloradans Outraged that Two Men Sentenced Only to Probation for Raping 13-Year-Old

Coloradans are outraged that two men convicted of gang-raping a 13-year-old girl were only sentenced to probation.

On April 3, Tommy Williams, 20, and Clarence Williams, 19, received no jail time but were only sentenced to probation for the 2016 rape of a girl in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Fox News reported.

The pair was a part of a six-man crew convicted of the rape that occurred at the Stonebrook Terrace Apartments on the 4000 block of Tappan Drive in Colorado Springs. The victim testified that she was lured to the apartment with the promise of playing video games but, instead, found the crew there waiting to molest her.

The victim said there were other people in the apartment when she arrived, but when she went to use the bathroom, the others quickly vacated, leaving only the six men who attacked her. The girl’s grandmother said the rape was so violent that the victim may never be able to have children, KKTV reported.

Some of the suspects were cousins or brothers, police discovered.

One of the other six members of the rape crew, Tyron Williams, was sentenced to ten years to life in prison. During his sentencing trial, Williams apologized to the victim and her family, saying if he knew she was underage, he would never have participated in the attack.

James Williams was also only sentenced to probation at his trial late last year.

