Donald Trump Cancels Peru Trip to Summit of the Americas

President Donald Trump has canceled his trip to the Summit of the Americas, where he was expected to meet with leaders of Latin American countries.

“President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the summit instead.

Sanders said Trump wanted to stay in Washington, DC to oversee the United States response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Trump met with military leaders on Monday to discuss the American response to the attack.

Last night, it was my great honor to host America’s senior defense and military leaders for dinner at the White House. America’s military is the GREATEST fighting force in the history of the world. They all have my pledge of unwavering commitment to our men and women in uniform! pic.twitter.com/BjWKcMX0iL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

The president is also grappling with the recent FBI raid of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s office. He also faces several days of roiling media coverage of his decision to fire James Comey, as the former FBI Director is publishing a tell-all book about his experience with Trump.