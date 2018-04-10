Donald Trump Livid After FBI Raids Personal Lawyer: ‘Attorney-Client Privilege Is Dead!’

by Charlie Spiering10 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump continued his frustrated rant against the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller after the office of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen was raided.

“Attorney–client privilege is dead!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, decrying the investigation as “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”

Trump told reporters on Monday night that the raid was “a real disgrace,” “an attack on our country,” and “an attack on what we all stand for.”

“When I saw this and when I heard it — I heard it like you did — I said, that is really now on a whole new level of unfairness,” the president continued.

He condemned Mueller’s investigation as “a pure and simple witch hunt” and reminded reporters that many people had suggested that he fire the Special Counsel.

“We’ll see what happens. I think it’s disgraceful, and so does a lot of other people,” he said.


