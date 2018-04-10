Live Updates*** Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees today. Tomorrow, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will question him. Senators will get five minutes to question Zuckerberg today, which will give him plenty of time to try to run out the clock.

Breitbart Tech’s Allum Bokhari, who has been out front and a must-read on all things Big Tech and Facebook, suggests four critical questions that Senators should ask Zuckerberg.

Though the legacy media want the focus of the hearing to be about privacy, the bigger issue is whether Facebook is working to blunt the influence of right-of-center news outlets and personalities while propping up establishment outlets and those in good standing with them.

Breitbart Tech reported this week that since Facebook’s algorithm alteration, legacy media outlets like CNN have seen “remarkable” increases in engagement on the social-media platform while non-legacy outlets on the right have seen the biggest drops, according to independent analysis from Newswhip.

At Breitbart News’s blockbuster live town hall event (“Masters of the Universe”: Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy) in Louisiana last week, Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, said point blank that Big Tech held back during the 2016 election because they never imagined that Donald Trump could win the presidency. But it’s a whole new ball game now.

“They held back… they will never hold back again,” he said.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of Zuckerberg’s testimony. All times eastern. Read Zuckerberg’s prepared remarks here. Watch live here.

—

4:40: Sen. Lee (R-UT) asking Zuckerberg about whether it should not be putting its thumb on the scale re: content. Zuckerberg says there are two categories of content they are fearful of. The first is content that could cause real-world harm–terrorism, election interference, self-harm, etc… Lee now getting to viewpoint bias. Zuckerberg says that in order to create a service where everyone has a voice, Facebook has to make sure people are not bullied and everyone feels safe. Lee grilling Zuckerberg about putting a thumb on the scale re: viewpoints. Zuckerberg giving canned answers about wanting all types of expression.

Lee asks whether there is a free-market incentive to safeguard the data of its users. When asked if he has the technological means to ensure data privacy, Zuckerberg says the company mostly does.

4:35: Zuckerberg wants to clarify his response re: Cambridge Analytica to Leahy’s question. After meeting with his team, he says he made a mistake in not banning Cambridge Analytica in 2015 when it was in fact an advertiser. He then tells Sen. Whitehouse (D-RI) that Cambridge Analytica’s Kogan has been banned.

4:30: Zuckerberg sitting on 4-inch cushion:

Mark Zuckerberg’s chair on Capitol Hill has a nice big extra cushion. https://t.co/cIBN2YmSYv pic.twitter.com/vAPqo9yNBw — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg takes his seat… on a 4-inch cushion. pic.twitter.com/ssp7IjF5MS — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) April 10, 2018

can confirm the seat cushion for zuckerberg is *real* pic.twitter.com/FBySXKQ0X2 — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) April 10, 2018

4:15: Sen. Cruz (R-TX) asks Zuckerberg whether Facebook is a neutral public forum. Zuckerberg says there is content it will not allow–“hate speech,” “terrorist content,” and “nudity.” Zuckerberg claims his goal is to not engage in political speech and claims ignorance of the law. Cruz, who got Zuckerberg to admit that Silicon Valley is very left-wing, says Americans are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in political bias.

LIVE: Zuckerberg: Silicon Valley "is an extremely left-leaning place. … I think it is a fair concern that people would at least wonder" about any bias inherent in the Facebook platform. https://t.co/kl0kcbCo7h pic.twitter.com/SLx5ekV7B4 — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg said he is not aware of any ad or page from Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org or any Democrat that has been taken down. Cruz blasts Facebook for flagging Diamond and Silk’s Facebook page as one that was “unsafe” to the community. Zuckerberg says he doesn’t make employment decisions based on political views. Zuckerberg can’t answer how many people who review content on Facebook have supported a Republican candidate for office. When asked about why Palmer Luckey was fired, Zuckerberg claim it was not because of politics.

#Zuckerberg spars with Sen. Ted Cruz over political views and a mention of Palmer Luckey pic.twitter.com/dGsgTbbEqA — Mashable News (@MashableNews) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg claims he is committed that Facebook be open to all ideas.

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Does Facebook consider itself to be a neutral public forum?”

Mark Zuckerberg: “We consider ourselves to be a platform for all ideas.” https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/OwxNHg9ilS — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

4:10: Sen. Blumenthal (D-NJ) accuses Zuckerberg of “willful blindness” for not having seen the terms of service that Cambridge Analytica used to pull data.

Sen Blumenthal brings prop of ‘terms of service’ agreement and says it violates FCC agreement pic.twitter.com/ynkcR46o73 — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) April 10, 2018

4:00: Durbin asks Zuckerberg if he would like to reveal which hotel he stayed in last night. After Zuckerberg says “no,” Durbin says this is what the hearing is about.

Sen. Durbin: “Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?”

Zuckerberg: “Uh — no.”

Durbin: “If you have messaged anybody this week, would you share with us the names of the people you have messaged?” https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/OZJrLFObNE — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

3:55: Zuckerberg punting on whether Facebook does cross-device crisis. Zuckerberg able to squirm out because Senators lack the ability to grill him in plain English. Perhaps Zuckerberg should look on his own site re: cross-device tracking.

Zuckerberg hems and haws when asked if Facebook tracks users even after they've logged off. pic.twitter.com/m55qBoGmOS — Mashable News (@MashableNews) April 10, 2018

3:50: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) says we need rules and regulations re: privacy that are as “brilliant” as Facebook’s products.

3:42: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asks Facebook if it has competitors. Zuckerberg says there are at least eight other social-media apps people use and denies that Facebook has a monopoly. Zuckerberg says the question is not whether there should be regulation but whether the regulation is right. He says his team will propose some regulations. Five minutes are almost up….Graham now asking about Facebook’s terms of service and whether the average consumer understands what they are signing up for. Zuckerberg says he doesn’t think the average person reads that document. During questioning with Graham, Zuckerberg is able to nicely plug that people come to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp 100 billion times a day.

Sen. Graham: "Is Twitter the same as what you do?"

Mark Zuckerberg: "It overlaps with portions of what we do."

Graham: "You don't think you have a monopoly?"

MZ: "It certainly doesn't feel that way to me." https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/NLWj3AqFZN — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

3:37: Zuckerberg says Sen. Leahy (D-VT) that some Facebook employees are working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He said he wanted to “clarify” after first saying that some Facebook employees had met with Mueller after they had been subpoenaed.

Leahy now grilling Zuckerberg about Facebook role in Myanmar’s Royinga crisis. He now asks about Chinese censorship before his time expires.

3:35: Somehow, during Sen. Roger Wicker’s (R-MS), Zuckerberg was able to make a case for net neutrality.

3:26: Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) makes a joke about how some think Palantir is “Stanford Analytica” that falls flat. Zuckerberg claims he does not know what “total information awareness” is when Cantwell asks. He says he has no idea if Palantir scrapped data. Zuckerberg says we have “different sensibilities here” than European countries when asked if Facebook should be regulated like it is in Europe.

Cantwell mentioning Palantir again and comparing them to WhatsApp. It’s almost impressive how borderline incoherent her questions are — Zak Kukoff (@zck) April 10, 2018

Sen. Cantwell now asking Zuck about Palantir data collection, based on complete speculation. The GOP won't ask about Obama's data collection, even when his own media analytics director admitted to it. Pathetic.#ZuckHearing #Zuckerberg — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) April 10, 2018

3:21: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) says today’s hearing is like the Microsoft hearings in the 1990s. Hatch asks Zuckerberg if Facebook will always be free… enabling Zuckerberg to run out the clock. After Zuckerberg says there will always be a version of Facebook that is free, Hatch, who only has five minutes, asks how that is possible.

Zuckerberg’s response: “Senator, we run ads.”

Sen. Hatch: “If [a version of Facebook will always be free], how do you sustain a business model in which users don’t pay for your service?”

Mark Zuckerberg: “Senator, we run ads.” https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/bGKWks7zIk — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

3:16: Feinstein is all about Russia. She asks Zuckerberg what the company is doing to prevent foreign actors from interfering in elections. Zuckerberg says he regrets he was late identifying Russians who spread fake news. Zuckerberg cites Democrat Doug Jones victory in Alabama’s special election when he speaks about how Facebook has done a “better job” re: elections. He also cites the French and German elections.

"He's a very nice young man" -FEINSTEIN after meeting ZUCKERBERG.

"He's very young. And he has 27,000 employees. And it's – that's amazing. He's obviously smart. He obviously knows what he's doing and he has a very pleasant personality. He's not hard-edged in any way that I saw." — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) April 9, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg emerging from an especially long meeting in the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein before his two days of hearings pic.twitter.com/siwiQu9vXV — John Hendel (@JohnHendel) April 9, 2018

3:12: Zuckerberg says it’s not enough just to build tools to allow people to communicate. He talks about “fake news and foreign interference in elections” and says Facebook needs to be “more proactive in policing the ecosystem.” He says there has been a “broad philosophical shift” at Facebook. Zuckerberg says they have now AI tools that can proactively flag bad content on the social-media platform. He says “hate speech” is one of the hardest to proactively police because determining if something is hate speech is very “linguistically nuanced.”

3:00: Zuckerberg tells Grassley Facebook will be investigating tens of thousands of apps. He doesn’t have specifics re: how many other apps may have improperly accessed user data.

Sen. Grassley wants to know if there are other instances of a developer improperly transferring the data it grabbed to a third party, and if so, how many times. #Zuckerberg says they'll be investigating 10s of thousands of apps. (So that's probably a yes.) #Zuckerberg — Molly Wood (@mollywood) April 10, 2018

2:55: Zuckerberg just reading from his prepared testimony:

Facebook is an idealistic and optimistic company. For most of our existence, we focused on all the good that connecting people can bring. As Facebook has grown, people everywhere have gotten a powerful new tool to stay connected to the people they love, make their voices heard, and build communities and businesses. Just recently, we’ve seen the #metoo movement and the March for Our Lives, organized, at least in part, on Facebook. After Hurricane Harvey, people raised more than $20 million for relief. And more than 70 million small businesses now use Facebook to grow and create jobs. But it’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.

Mark Zuckerberg’s answer to the first question has added fifty basis points of gain to $fb. — John Carney (@carney) April 10, 2018

2:50: Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says Congress will have to fix the “privacy invasion” problem if Facebook does not fix it.

2:45: Sen. Grassley (R-IA) finally mentions the former Obama administration digital official (Carol Davidsen) who revealed that Facebook allowed Team Obama to scrape and suck massive amounts of data because they were on the same side. The Obama campaign was praised back then for its digital savvy and there were no calls for Zuckerberg to testify before Congress after Obama won in 2012. Zuckerberg still has not spoken.

2:40: Feinstein talks about foreign actors who are abusing social-media platforms like Facebook to interfere in elections and take personal data. Some on the left are mocking Feinstein for being concerned now about privacy. She immediately talks about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of Russians who engaged in fake news campaigns that she claims hurt Hillary Clinton and then goes on to talk about Cambridge Analytica.

Dianne Feinstein now reviving the panic over Russian propaganda, something that even left-wing, anti-Trump researchers admit had virtually no impact on voters. #ZuckHearinghttps://t.co/CPtu8RhEHe — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) April 10, 2018

2:35: Thune says this hearing is an opportunity for Zuckerberg to speak to those who believe in Facebook and those who are skeptical. Nothing on Facebook’s ability to prop up favored news outlets.

"How will you proactively stop harmful conduct"

Right off the bat, the REPUBLICAN senate commerce chairman suggests Zuck should censor his platform even more. #ZuckHearing — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) April 10, 2018

"In many respects, Facebook’s incredible reach is why we’re here today," Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, says in opening statement. "We’re here because of what you, Mr. Zuckerberg, have described as a breach of trust." https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/A4L2XAJv6S — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

Thune opens #Zuckerberg hearing looking into #CambridgeAnalytica noting its extraordinary nature – the CEO of a company appearing before nearly half of the US Senate — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) April 10, 2018

2:30: Zuckerberg arrives. Sen. Grassley (R-IA) says time limits will be strictly enforced and there will not be a second round.

WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces grilling from Senate lawmakers as the social media giant is under fire for the data mining scandal that affected 87 million users. https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/lvRkWgOSt4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

2:27: Senators now taking their seats for the Zuckerberg hearing

2:25:

On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/woMMdeEGv4 — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) April 10, 2018

2:23: Palin blasts GOP establishment leadership:

What do you mean Zuckerberg isn’t under oath in Congressional testimony today re: corrupt Facebook practices? GOP: YOU ARE IN CHARGE. WE GAVE YOU THE MAJORITY to exert appropriate power for the people, of the people, by the people. YOU BLOW IT by giving it up. Put him under oath — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 10, 2018

2:20: CNBC’s Julia Boorstin reports that Zuckerberg arrived through the garage-area and was able to avoid the horde of reporters who have been staking him out before he testifies.

2:19: What would a Congressional hearing be without Code Pink?

Code Pink shows up to protest at Mark Zuckerberg's Senate testimony. https://t.co/rbFCB3s7SQ pic.twitter.com/mq0z4qJ3ox — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 10, 2018

2:10 PM: Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook a “positive force in the world.”

2:00 PM: Zuckerberg has been coached up and reportedly prepared for his testimony–murder boards and all–as if it were a presidential debate. The Washington Post also reported that Zuckerberg has “expressed worries, sometimes in jest, about the government shutting down Facebook one day.”

Helluva line for this Senate Hearing featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, snakes from the first floor to the second hearing room: pic.twitter.com/aeEMNw4Km0 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) April 10, 2018

1:57: Hours before Zuckerberg’s testimony, Twitter announces its support for the Honest Ads Act:

Twitter is moving forward on our commitment to providing transparency for online ads. We believe the Honest Ads Act provides an appropriate framework for such ads and look forward to working with bill sponsors and others to continue to refine and advance this important proposal. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) April 10, 2018

Last October, Twitter announced plans to launch a new industry-leading platform called the Ads Transparency Center (ATC). The ATC will go beyond the requirements of the Honest Ads Act and eventually provide increased transparency to all advertisements on Twitter. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) April 10, 2018

1:55 PM: Breitbart’s Bokhari’s four questions that lawmakers must ask Zuckerberg:

1) Did Facebook violate federal campaign laws by allowing the Obama campaign to harvest user data in 2012? 2) Is Facebook still engaged in political favoritism? 3) Is Facebook now a publisher or a neutral platform? 4) Who’s really in charge — the users, or Facebook?

Read more here to find out why it is critical for lawmakers to ask these questions.

As Zuck testifies before the Senate today, you can be sure Democrats will ask him questions that serve their agenda: more bias, more control, less power to users. Will the GOP do the opposite? Probably not, but let's make sure they can't plead ignorance. https://t.co/dk0PeW6pkg — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) April 10, 2018

Facebook would like to convince the public that they aren’t taking any sides, that a news source can be "quality" whether it’s aligned with the left or the right. But the results of Facebook’s new approach… show that the platform has indeed taken sides. https://t.co/BDBGsPOf91 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 10, 2018

JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized datahttps://t.co/DRJdwiZbFt — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 10, 2018