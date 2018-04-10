Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will ‘Not Proactively’ Work with ICE to Arrest, Deport Criminal Illegal Aliens

During questioning by Sen. Hirono (D-HI), Zuckerberg — a staunch advocate of mass immigration and open borders — said that, essentially, Facebook acts as an online, quasi-sanctuary city for illegal aliens, shielding them from deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

When asked if Facebook would cooperate with ICE, Zuckerberg says, "we would not proactively do that." https://t.co/ybpMyhxlYM pic.twitter.com/ZTBo5mbgx3

HIRONO: Does Facebook plan to cooperate with this extreme vetting initiative and help the Trump administration target people for deportation or other ICE enforcement?

ZUCKERBERG: Senator, I don’t know that we’ve had specific conversations around that. In general…

HIRONO: Well, if you were asked to provide or cooperate with ICE so that they could determine whether somebody’s going to commit a crime for example, or become fruitful members of our society. Would you cooperate with them?

ZUCKERBERG: We would not proactively do that. We cooperate with law enforcement in two cases. One is if we become aware of an imminent threat of harm, then we will proactively reach out to law enforcement as we believe is our responsibility to do. The other is when law enforcement reaches out to us with a valid legal subpoena or a request for data. In those cases, if their request is overly broad or we believe it’s not a legal request, then we’re going to push back aggressively. [Emphasis added]