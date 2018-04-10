Report: Zuckerberg Would Rather Lead Facebook than Be POTUS

Mark Zuckerberg, believing in Facebook’s “unprecedented role in the world,” would rather lead his social-media company than be president of the United States.

According to a Monday evening Washington Post report, Zuckerberg, the company’s co-founder and CEO, has reportedly told “close colleagues that he would rather run Facebook than be the president of the United States.”

When reporters recently grilled Zuckerberg during a conference call about whether someone else should lead Facebook, Zuckerberg was reportedly “adamant” that he was the right person to run the company.

Zuckerberg fanned speculation about a potential presidential run last year when he popped up in places like Iowa for awkward photo-ops and delivered a Harvard commencement speech in which he called for universal basic income and teared up while speaking about so-called “Dreamers” and DACA recipients. He also said the fight against nationalism is the “struggle of our time.”

Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.