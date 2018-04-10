WATCH: Driver Runs over Motorcyclist in Violent Road Rage Incident in Florida

A road rage dispute got ugly when a driver swerved into the next lane, ramming a motorcyclist off the road Sunday in Florida.

A #Sarasota motorcyclist says he's lucky to be alive after this happened yesterday. Now he's hopeful authorities will find the driver responsible. @FOX13News #Sarasota pic.twitter.com/MuqsDyCf4F — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) April 9, 2018

A witness captured the incident on video, which showed the victim riding his motorcycle in the southbound lane of Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida, next to a grey Mazda 3 hatchback.

The victim and the driver appeared to be in the middle of an altercation when the motorcyclist hit the Mazda’s window.

Moments later, the driver swerved into the next lane, knocking the victim off his motorcycle and causing him to crash into a curb.

The victim, who was able to get up after the crash, motioned to the witness who filmed the incident for help, the Bradenton Herald reported.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is seeking the public’s help in finding and identifying the driver. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4317.

Deputies say they are investigating the incident as a case of aggravated battery.