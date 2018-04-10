WATCH: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees about data privacy concerns.

Zuckerberg will be the sole witness at the hearing titled “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data”.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern and can be watched live here (a player will appear above) or on Breitbart’s Facebook.

First half of Tuesday’s hearing:

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Zuckerberg’s testimony for the House committee was released on Monday.

Read Zuckerberg’s full testimony:

HHRG 115 IF00 Wstate ZuckerbergM 20180411 by Breitbart News on Scribd

