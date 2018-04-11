‘A Truly Good Man’: Donald Trump Reacts to News that Speaker Ryan Will Not Run for Re-Election

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that House Speaker Paul Ryan announced his decision not to run for re-election in November.

“Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We are with you Paul!”

Ryan informed Republican colleagues of his plans on Wednesday morning, which were soon confirmed by his staff.

“After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father,” senior adviser Brendan Buck told reporters in a statement.