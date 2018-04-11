Donald Trump: ‘Corrupt’ Mueller Investigation Causing ‘Bad Blood’ with Russia

President Donald Trump blamed the ongoing Russia investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for fueling a bad relationship with the country.

“Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump denounced the ongoing investigation, accusing Mueller and Deputy FBI Director Rod Rosenstein of having conflicts with the investigation.

“Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter),” he wrote. “No Collusion, so they go crazy!”

Trump also described the relationship with Russia as the worst ever in the history of the two countries, and warned them that he would soon be firing missiles into Syria despite their decision to back dictator Bashar Al-assad.

