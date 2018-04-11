Donald Trump Defies ‘Fake News’, Insists He Is ‘Very Calm and Calculated’

President Donald Trump denied that he was growing chaotic and unhinged behind the scenes of the White House, calling such media reports ‘Fake News.

“So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House,” he wrote on Twitter. “Very calm and calculated with a big focus on open and fair trade with China, the coming North Korea meeting and, of course, the vicious gas attack in Syria.”

Trump reacted to recent reports that the White House had sunk into further chaos in recent days, as multiple aides resigned or were forced out. The president praised his two new advisors on economics and national security.

“Feels great to have [John] Bolton & Larry K[udlow] on board,” he wrote. “I (we) are doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus.”

Recent media reports noted that the president was deeply unsettled by the FBI raid of his personal attorney’s office and was considering more firings at the Department of Justice.

“No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information!” he wrote. “BAD!”