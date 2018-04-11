Live Updates*** Round Two: Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee today after testifying before the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees yesterday. Just nine of the 55 members on the Committee have not received any donations from Facebook.

Breitbart Tech’s Allum Bokhari, who has been out front and a must-read on all things Big Tech and Facebook, suggested four critical questions that Senators should ask Zuckerberg. He has six more that the House should ask him today.

Though the legacy media want the focus of the hearing to be about privacy, the bigger issue is whether Facebook is working to blunt the influence of right-of-center news outlets and personalities while propping up establishment outlets and those in good standing with them.

Breitbart Tech reported this week that since Facebook’s algorithm alteration, legacy media outlets like CNN have seen “remarkable” increases in engagement on the social-media platform while non-legacy outlets on the right have seen the biggest drops, according to independent analysis from Newswhip.

At Breitbart News’s blockbuster live town hall event (“Masters of the Universe”: Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy) in Louisiana last week, Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, said point blank that Big Tech held back during the 2016 election because they never imagined that Donald Trump could win the presidency. But it’s a whole new ball game now.

“They held back… they will never hold back again,” he said.

Read Zuckerberg's prepared remarks here. Watch live here.

12:28: Rep. David McKinley (R-WV), brings up opioid epidemic, says Facebook is allowing illegal online pharmacies to sell illegal drugs and claims Zuckerberg is “hurting people.”

12:25: Rep. Mcnerney wants to know why his browsing history cannot be downloaded if Facebook collects that information.

12:13: Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) asking if Facebook offered “embeds” to campaigns. Zuckerberg insists it was “sales support.”

12:03: Rep. Kathy Castor (D-CA) thinks a “devil’s bargain” has been struck between Facebook and its users. She grills Zuckerberg about collecting data and says Americans do not want to be manipulated. Zuckerberg disagrees with the characterization that Facebook is a business that aggregates data.

12:01: Zuckerberg claims that there have been complaints from the left about “liberal content” being mistakenly censored. Yet, for some strange reason, Democrats are not asking about censorship and viewpoint bias and do not seem too concerned at all.

11:43: Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA), following up on Blackburn’s important and excellent questioning, asks Zuckerberg again about the “virtual self.” Zuckerberg again slyly answers that users own their “content.” (“content” not the same as “virtual self.”)

11:37: Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) criticizes Zuckerberg for lack of diversity in his company’s leadership. Grills Zuckerberg about whether he will add an African-American to his leadership team.

11:32: Zuckerberg claims he is “worried about bias” and he insists that none of the changes Facebook makes will result in “bias.” Zuckerberg says a few examples should not be used to claim that the “overall system is biased.” When asked about Facebook rejecting Franciscan University’s crucification ad, Zuckerberg apologizes and said it was another “mistake.”

An ad we placed was rejected by Facebook today for content that is “shocking, sensational, and excessively violent.” We must agree with them. https://t.co/Jrf4A9W2Tm pic.twitter.com/uiijuSfXgn — Franciscan U (@FranciscanU) March 30, 2018

11:29:

Rep. Janice D. Schakowsky listing every time Zuckerberg has apologized, starting from 2003, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2018, etc. This is proof that self-regulation simply does not work, she says. Mentions Secure and Protect Americans' Data Act: https://t.co/JhIfkGBnLk — Christopher Carbone (@christocarbone) April 11, 2018

11:13: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) asks who creates Facebook’s algorithm because it has a 16% liberal bias. He jokes that Facebook should make the algorithm public. Zuckerberg claims there was no “directive” to build in an anti-conservative bias in the newsfeed algorithm. Zuckerberg claims there is “absolutely no bias” in anything the company does.

Rep. Scalise: "Having a point of view" is "something Facebook has never done before," once again pointing to the removal of Diamond and Silk from the site. Displays this chart and asks, "Who determines the algorithm?" pic.twitter.com/bkh0BObOog — Amanda Zantal-Wiener (@Amanda_ZW) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg claims that Facebook did not allow the Obama campaign to do anything others were not allowed to and claims the former Obama campaign official’s (Carol Davidsen) remarks about how Facebook allowed them to suck the whole social graph because they were “on our side” is inaccurate.

Zuckerberg tells Rep. Scalise that the Obama campaign received “no special treatment” on Facebook despite claims of the contrary #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/b46urq3f6o — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 11, 2018

When Obama's own media analytics director says Facebook gave them an unfair advantage, what more evidence do you need? Rep. Scalise has been the only one to question Zuck on this so far. More should. #ZuckHearing #Zuckerberg — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) April 11, 2018

Rep. Steve Scalise (Maj. Whip, R-LA) questions Zuckerberg, including about who develops algorithms and if there was a bias in the software. He wants Zuckerberg to look and see and then get back with him. pic.twitter.com/7giszGUeEc — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) April 11, 2018

11:10: Rep. DeGette’s (D-CO) questioning just as tough as Blackburn’s.

From the excellent @RepDianaDeGette, the epic: "You're the CEO of the company, correct?" Also: "We continue to have these abuses and these data breaches. I think one of the things we have to look at in the future is putting really robust penalties in place." — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 11, 2018

Memo to $FB Zuckerberg – shareholder equity is not equivalent to market capitalization.

Oy. He shoulda finished Harvard, or maybe have gone to Wharton. (Just Kidding!) @jimcramer @tomkeene @carlquintanilla — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg just confused shareholder equity with company market cap during the hearing. As a CEO that is inexcusable. — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) April 11, 2018

11:00: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asks Facebook “who owns the virtual you.” Zuckerberg doesn’t directly answer the question, claims everyone owns their own content online. But Blackburn asked about “virtual you” and not “content.” Blackburn asks where privacy ranks with Facebook as a corporate value. Zuckerberg says it’s a “fundamental feature” and not an “add-on.” Blackburn will not let Zuckerberg “filibuster” to run out the clock. GOP questioning all over the map. Absolutely no game plan to team up to ask the most important questions about censorship, viewpoint bias, etc. But at least Blackburn is bringing up the subject and questioning Zuckerberg on it. Zuckerberg says it is not “censorship” when asked about what Facebook is doing with its algorithm changes/AI to remove content. “We don’t think what we are doing is censorship.” Zuckerberg brings up removing terrorist content.

Blackburn: “Diamond and Silk is not terrorism.”

Rep. Upton says a constituent running for state senate was censored on Facebook when he announced his campaign because of "shocking content." Zuckerberg again says it "might be a mistake." Someone needs to ask why all these "mistakes" keep happening…#ZuckHearing #Zuckerberg — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) April 11, 2018

10:37: Zuckerberg reveals his personal Facebook data was also breached. Rep. Eshoo (D-CA), who has received the most donations from Facebook and related entities, asks if Zuckerberg has a “moral responsibility” to create a platform that will “protect democracy.”

Rep. Burgess puts up a cartoon to make his point in #Zuckerberg hearing. pic.twitter.com/bWWGqKTIjQ — Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) April 11, 2018

10:30: Dem. Rep. Bobby Rush compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover.

10:25: Zuckerberg admits that the company made an “enforcement error” when it flagged Diamond and Silk’s page for “unsafe” content. He claims they have gotten in touch with Diamond and Silk, but the dynamic duo has claimed they have not heard from the company.

Let us be clear; @facebook has NOT communicated directly with @DiamondandSilk. We haven't spoken to Mark Zuckerberg or any representative from Facebook. pic.twitter.com/GthvutECRa — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 10, 2018

10:20: Pallone doesn’t buy that Zuckerberg is changing user settings so they default towards more privacy. When he presses for a yes or no answer, Zuckerberg replies: “This is a complex issue that deserves more than a one-word answer.” Pallone says he’s “disappointed.”

10:16: Walden says twice as many people watched Tom Brady’s reality show than the Oscars. He points out that Facebook also has exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games (Facebook broadcast Mets vs. Phillies last week). He asks if Facebook is a media company. Zuckerberg says it’s a tech company and again says it is responsible for content. Zuckerberg adds that Facebook helps build planes to help connect people but he doesn’t consider his company an “aerospace company.” Walden asks if Facebook is a financial institution. Zuckerberg again says it’s a tech company.

10:11: Zuckerberg reading his prepared testimony.

#Zuckerberg hearing in House energy and commerce committee begins. Another packed room. pic.twitter.com/dOoHXRzLUV — Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) April 11, 2018

I’m no stranger to the strangeness of having a lens or two in my face. But today’s #Zuckerberg hot seat looks like a freakishly uncomfortable place to be. Will he post this on his page? pic.twitter.com/ZbLpo3Osu9 — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) April 10, 2018

10:10: Ranking Member Pallone (D-NJ) obsessed about 2016 and wants additional hearings with other tech executives about what went wrong in 2016. He wants “comprehensive legislation” to prevent another 2016. Pallone blames Republicans for being complicit in the “privacy by press release” cycle. Get the sense hearing will be more political than yesterday’s.

10 AM: Round Two: He’s back! Zuckerberg takes his seat before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) calls the Committee to order, as the questioning is about to start. Walden tells Zuckerberg he wants to discuss breaches of trust and the relationship between tech companies and its users. Walden says Facebook may have grown but may not have matured while breaking too many things. He wants to know what Facebook is–a social media company, advertising company, publisher, etc…