Man Who Claims 6-Year-Old Instigated Sexual Contact Gets 20 Years for Rape

A Louisiana man who claimed a six-year-old girl instigated sexual contact with him was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for rape.

A judge sentenced Carl Rogers, 67, to 20 years behind bars without opportunities for probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for forcibly raping a child with whom he had sexual contact, the Times-Picayune reported.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Rogers admitted to the court in his guilty plea that he had sexual contact with his victim but blamed her for initiating the sex acts.

The victim, who is currently 11 years old, disclosed her rape to a mental health counselor at a Louisiana mental health clinic in 2014, the Daily Mail reported.

The girl claimed Rogers forced oral sex on her, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately when she was six years old.

Officials contacted the victim’s mother before the court accepted Rogers’ plea, and she accepted the terms, WVUE reported.