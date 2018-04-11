Mother of Sex Trafficking Victim Tearfully Thanks Donald Trump for Signing Crackdown Bill

President Donald Trump signed a bill to help combat sex trafficking on Wednesday, earning support from the family members of those who have lost their children to trafficking.

Yvonne Ambrose, a woman who lost her daughter to sex trafficking, tearfully thanked the president, admitting that she was trying not to cry as she spoke.

“I thank you, Mr. President, so much for signing this bill into law,” she said, addressing President Trump. “It means so much to our family.”

Ambrose’s 16-year-old daughter Desiree was found murdered on Christmas Eve. She was prostituted online on backpage.com.

Since then, her mother has testified in Congress on behalf of the bill and was present for the bill’s signing by President Trump.

“Unfortunately, my daughter was not the first person whom this has happened to. And thanks to you and everyone here, hopefully there won’t be many more after her that have to endure this pain,” she said.

Trump gave Ambrose one of the pens that he used to sign the bill.

He credited his daughter Ivanka Trump for helping with the bill.

“She’s been a great representative, I will say,” Trump said to members of Congress who gathered for the bill’s signing.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Rob Portman attended the signing ceremony as well as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congresswomen Virginia Foxx, Kristi Noem, Ann Wagner, and Mimi Walters.