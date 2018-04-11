President Donald Trump issued a threat on Twitter against Russia, warning them that missiles from the United States were directed at Syria.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria,” Trump wrote. “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’”

Trump berated Russia for partnering with an “animal” like Syrian Dictator Bashar al-Assad, who is suspected of using chemical weapons in the ongoing civil war in Syria.

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” he wrote.

Trump made his remarks after a Russian diplomat threatened on Lebanese television to shoot at the sources of any missile entering Syria. The president has been weighing his options in the last 36 hours of what to do in the country in response of the use of chemical weapons.

He added on Twitter that there was “no reason” for a bad relationship with Russia, although he admitted that it was the worst it had been since the days of the Soviet Union.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War,” he wrote. “There is no reason for this.”

He also suggested that the United States could help Russia with their sagging economy and work together to stop the military buildup between the two countries.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018