WATCH Day Two: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about data privacy concerns.

Zuckerberg will be the sole witness at the hearing titled “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and can be watched live here (a player will appear above) or on Breitbart’s Facebook.

Zuckerberg’s testimony for the House committee was released on Monday.

Read Zuckerberg’s full testimony:

HHRG 115 IF00 Wstate ZuckerbergM 20180411 by Breitbart News on Scribd

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg testified before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees:

Watch Part 1/3:

Watch Part 2/3:

Watch Part 3/3:

More Articles:

Six Questions Members of Congress Should Ask Zuckerberg

Ted Cruz Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Censorship: Who Moderates Your Moderators?

Big Tech-Funded Sen. Maria Cantwell Uses Zuckerberg Hearing to Attack Peter Thiel’s Palantir

Mark Zuckerberg ‘Optimistic’ He Will Have AI System to Root Out ‘Hate Speech’ Within 10 Years

Facebook Shares Soar as Senators Fumble Tech Questions to Zuckerberg

Face-opoloy? Zuckerberg Stumbles When Asked to Name a Competitor

Report: Establishment Media Soaring on Facebook, Conservative Media in Decline Following Algorithm Change