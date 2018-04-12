Angel Mom Mendoza: ‘Paul Ryan Has Failed the American People,’ GOP Leadership Needs ‘Stronger Backbone’

“Angel Mom” and co-founder of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) Mary Ann Mendoza is welcoming the news that House Speaker Paul Ryan will leave Congress following the end of his term, saying the Republican leadership needs “stronger backbone” on immigration.

Mendoza — whose son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed by a drunk illegal alien — told Breitbart News that Ryan has been a failure to American citizens when it comes to stopping illegal immigration to the United States.

“We obviously need someone with a stronger backbone,” Mendoza said. “Paul Ryan has really failed the American people.”

@realDonaldTrump You better not let my son down. You PROMISED a border wall, you PROMISED no amnesty. EOW 5/12/21014 pic.twitter.com/sTpiH10WT1 — Mary Ann Mendoza (@mamendoza480) September 14, 2017

Mendoza told Breitbart News that Ryan has “been a big disappointment” to the community of Angel Parents, the relatives of Americans who have been killed by illegal aliens.

During a CNN townhall, Mendoza recalled how she told Ryan of her heroic son’s story, in which he ended up dead at the hands of an illegal alien. Mendoza said Ryan was “all apologetic” until he moved onto the next question, when he was asked if he supported deporting the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

“He flip-flopped immediately when he was talking to a DACA recipient,” Mendoza described the moment. “We all know it’s not genuine. It’s not a real concern to him what’s happened to American citizens.”

In 2016, Breitbart News exclusively reported how Ryan fled from Angel Moms and the American family members of illegal alien crime victims when they tried to present the House Speaker with photos of their slain family members.

As for Ryan’s replacement as House Speaker? Mendoza tells Breitbart News that illegal alien crime victims’ biggest ally is Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who has unapologetically opposed Ryan and Senate Majority Mitch McConnell’s agenda of open borders for big business and corporate interests.

“There’s no question in our minds,” Mendoza said of the Angel Moms’ support for King for House Speaker.

This week, Breitbart News reported how Ryan’s legacy is one that ignored his working and middle-class constituents at the behest of pro-mass immigration billionaire GOP megadonors, the Koch brothers.

Alhough Ryan opposes reducing overall immigration levels to raise the wages and quality of life of America’s working and middle-class, a plurality of Wisconsin voters say they want legal immigration levels cut in at least half, from the current inflow of 1.5 million admissions a year to about 250,000 to 500,000 admissions a year.