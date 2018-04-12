Donald Trump Says He Has ‘Full Confidence’ In Legal Counsel Ty Cobb

President Donald Trump announced confidence in his White House legal counsel Ty Cobb, despite growing uncertainty about the special counsel investigation into whether his presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

“I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The president commented on the investigation after Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein was spotted leaving the White House.

Trump added that his administration had cooperated with the special counsel investigation despite criticism from his allies and advice that he should fire Mueller.

“I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!),” he wrote.

Trump has criticized Rosenstein in recent days, suggesting that he was too conflicted in the ongoing investigation.

“Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter),” he wrote on Wednesday. “No Collusion, so they go crazy!”

The president was frustrated after Rosenstein himself signed off on a raid of the office of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.