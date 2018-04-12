Donald Trump: Syria Attack ‘Could Be Very Soon or Not So Soon’

Despite a message on Twitter urging Russia to “get ready” for missile strikes into Syria, President Donald Trump specified that the timing of the strikes remained a mystery.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place,” he wrote on Thursday. “Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Despite his hesitation to launch a military attack in Syria, Trump indicated that he wanted credit for helping take out the Islamic State in the Middle East.

“In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS,” he wrote. “Where is our ‘Thank you America?’”

The president warned Russia on Wednesday that he would strike Syria with “nice and new and ‘smart'” missiles despite their threat to retaliate.

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” he wrote.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018