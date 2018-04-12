Donald Trump: ‘Too Bad’ the World Expects Us to Respond in Syria

President Donald Trump signaled disappointment that the world expected the United States to act in Syria in response to the use of chemical weapons in the country.

“It is too bad that the world puts us in a position like that,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday after a meeting with members of Congress.

The president explained that he and his military advisors would be “looking very seriously” at options for a response during a meeting on Thursday.

He praised the United States for “devastating” the Islamic State in Syria but did not indicate what he planned to do in response to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad who was accused of launching chemical weapons attack on the Syrian people.

“We’ll see what happens folks, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis said on Capitol Hill that he would meet with the president later in the day to discuss the issue.