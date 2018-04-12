Donald Trump: If I Wanted to Fire Robert Mueller, I Would Have Fired Him

President Donald Trump dismissed a New York Times story reporting that he wanted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December.

“If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!”

The New York Times reported that Trump was “furious” over reports that Mueller was subpoenaing his business dealings with Deutsche Bank and wanted to fire him. Mueller representatives informed the White House that the reports about Deutshe Bank from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal were not accurate, leading Trump to back down

The story cited eight anonymous White House officials for the story and “people close to the president and others familiar with the episode.”