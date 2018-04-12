Donald Trump: If I Wanted to Fire Robert Mueller, I Would Have Fired Him

In this June 13, 2013 file photo, then-FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s closest allies are attacking the integrity of those involved in the widening probe of Russian interference in the U.S. election, accusing special counsel Mueller of driving a biased investigation. And Trump himself took aim at the senior Justice Department official responsible for appointing Mueller, accusing him on Twitter of leading a “Witch Hunt.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP/J. Scott Applewhite

by Charlie Spiering12 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump dismissed a New York Times story reporting that he wanted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December.

“If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!”

The New York Times reported that Trump was “furious” over reports that Mueller was subpoenaing his business dealings with Deutsche Bank and wanted to fire him. Mueller representatives informed the White House that the reports about Deutshe Bank from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal were not accurate, leading Trump to back down

The story cited eight anonymous White House officials for the story and “people close to the president and others familiar with the episode.”


