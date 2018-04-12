Foreign National Sentenced to Less Than 20 Years for Killing Teen Girl, Severing Man’s Legs in Hit-and-Run

A foreign national was sentenced to less than 20 years in prison for killing a teenage girl and severing a man’s legs in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in November 2016.

Sergio Rodriguez, a 33-year-old foreign national, received merely 17 years in prison after he killed 18-year-old Hailey King in a hit-and-run accident and severed 20-year-old Osmin Gutierrez’s legs.

Rodriguez fled the scene of the accident but turned himself in to the Fayetteville Police Department two days later, according to KNWA News.

Now, the foreign national is set to serve 17 years in prison before being deported from the United States, a sentence that King’s mother, Kathryn Hall, says is not proper justice.

“He hit these two kids, but his actions afterwards — not stopping — which at this point we don’t know,” Hall told KNWA News. “It could’ve saved Hailey’s life. It could’ve saved David’s legs.”

“Ten years for Hailey’s life. She was 18-years-old. She had a lot longer than ten years. Five years for David’s legs. He’ll never get those back. And two years for leaving the scene, that isn’t enough,” Hall continued to KNWA news.

Hall told the local media that she is set to meet with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) about the case and how hit-and-run laws can be changed in the state of Arkansas.

“I’ll never forgive him,” said King’s father told KNWA News.