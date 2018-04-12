Hello Amazon! Donald Trump Orders Task Force to Investigate Post Office Finances

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday creating a task force to examine the financial soundness of the United States Post Office.

“The USPS is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout,” the text of the order signed by Trump read.

The president has signaled concern on multiple occasions that Amazon.com gets cheaper package delivery at the expense of the Post Office.

The task force is expected to conduct a full evaluation of operations and finances of the USPS within 120 days. The order specifically directs the task force to examine the “expansion and pricing of the package delivery market,” the decline in mail volume, and the “monopoly” of letter delivery and mailboxes.

The task force includes Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Jeff T.H. Pon.

The order warned that the Post Office had incurred $65 billion in losses, was unable to meet retiree health benefits, and remained on the “high-risk list” of the Government Accountability office.

“It shall be the policy of my Administration that the United States postal system operate under a sustainable business model to provide necessary mail services to citizens and businesses and to compete fairly in commercial markets,” the order read.