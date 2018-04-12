Police Find $2 Million of Meth Hidden in Disney Figurines

Police in Georgia intercepted a shipment of Disney figurines that contained 500 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $2 million.

Authorities intercepted the shipment, which originated from Mexico, and found a mixture of figurines; some legitimate ones, but many others made of wax with the drugs hidden inside, WGCL reported.

Investigators say that the legitimate figures were meant to cover for the ones hiding the drugs.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent Robert Murphy told media that the shipment was headed for Atlanta and was part of several shipments. A previous shipment, filled entirely with legitimate figurines, likely acted as a decoy, Murphy said.

“This is a family-based theme, a Disney theme, but there’s nothing good about what this would do to any family if this hit the street,” Murphy said.

It was not clear if the DEA planned any arrests in connection with the case.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.