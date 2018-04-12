Police: Guatemalan Migrant Routinely Raped, Impregnated 12-Year-Old

A 72-year-old Guatemalan man in Maryland repeatedly raped and impregnated a young girl, allege court records obtained by ABC7 News from Montgomery County Police.

Ovidio De Jesus Perez, 72, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of sexual abuse against a minor and two counts of second-degree rape for crimes that took place over exactly a year.

The 12-year-old girl first reported the abuse around Thanksgiving when she was six months pregnant. She claimed that Perez would repeatedly take her to his apartment in Silver Spring, where he would physically force her down and force her silence as she screamed and attempted to break free.

Documents state that Perez was born in Guatemala but has lived in the United States for 20 years. He has three adult children and recently worked in construction before health problems forced him into retirement.

Perez was released on bail last month on a $75,000 unsecured personal bond but was later issued with an arrest warrant due to violating his court conditions. However, the warrant was later removed after a successful plea from Perez’s defense attorney.

“He is old and infirm, your honor. I know that in explaining things to him, sometimes it takes several times,” attorney Jonathan Oates front of a court last month. “I have made every effort to make sure everything is absolutely crystal clear of what he needs to do.”

“[The victim] may have ulterior motives in terms of the fact that she is pregnant and blaming it on someone else,” Oates continued in his bid to have him released. “Based on the way [my client has] conducted himself for the past 72 years, it warrants a release.”

Perez will face trial in July. If convicted, he faces up to 65 years in prison.

