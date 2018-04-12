Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s raid on President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen has backfired in the eyes of voters, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Prior to what many are describing as Mueller’s unprecedented stunt, the special counsel and former Obama official was held in high regard by a majority of the public. Back in October, a full 52 percent believed “Mueller’s investigation is an honest attempt to determine criminal wrongdoing.”

That number is now down -6 points to just 46 percent.

Moreover, the number of voters who now see Mueller’s probe is a “partisan witch hunt” has jumped a full +8 points, from 32 percent to 40 percent.

Only 14 percent remain undecided.

Overall, public opinion moved against Mueller by a full 14 points. What was a 20 point (52 – 32 percent) favorable rating is now just a 6 point advantage.

The loss of Mueller’s support among a majority of voters is also worth noting.

Also worthy of note is that Trump’s approval rating has edged up since the raid.

Mueller was originally appointed to investigate what has now been revealed as a partisan hoax dreamed up by Democrats and their allies in the intelligence bureaucracy and mainstream media: the idea that Trump and/or his campaign colluded with the Russians to fix the 2016 presidential election.

The only wrongdoing that has so far been found in the Russia probe has been at the hands of disgraced former FBI director James Comey’s immediate subordinates and the unprecedented unmasking committed by the Obama administration as a means to use foreign surveillance warrants to spy on Trump officials during the presidential campaign and the transition.

Various reports indicate that that Mueller raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen (who by all accounts had been cooperating fully with document requests) was in pursuit of records and privileged attorney-client communication pertaining to Trump’s personal life and rumored extra-marital affairs from over a decade ago.

Mueller is now much more widely seen, not as a man investigating a legitimate crime, but as a zealous prosecutor investigating a man in the hopes of finding a crime that will overturn a presidential election.

