Report: Donald Trump Plans to Pardon Dick Cheney Aide Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump is preparing to pardon Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney, according to ABC News.

Libby was found guilty of lying to the FBI and obstructing justice after a special prosecutor investigated the leak of CIA operative Valerie Plame’s identity to the media.

President George W. Bush commuted Libby’s jail sentence before leaving office but did not pardon him, a decision that infuriated Cheney.

“I can’t believe you’re going to leave a soldier on the battlefield,” Cheney told Bush, according to an account in Bush’s memoirs, when the president informed him of his decision.

Fueled by Democrats, the Valerie Plame scandal was a focal point of media coverage during Bush’s second term in office as he agreed to let a special prosecutor take the case. Despite hopes that the investigation would lead to key White House staffers like Karl Rove or even Cheney himself, no one was ever charged with leaking Plame’s identity.