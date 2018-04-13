John Brennan Rages at Donald Trump for Calling James Comey a ‘Slime Ball’

Former CIA Director John Brennan reacted to President Donald Trump’s accusations that former FBI Director James Comey was a “slime ball,” a “leaker,” and a “liar.”
“Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey,” Brennan raged on Twitter.
Derived from a Greek word, kakistocracy describes a government by the worst people in a country.
He described Trump’s presidency as a “nightmare” for the country, suggesting his supporters were “deceived.”
“As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived,” Brennan wrote.
The former CIA director, who served six presidents, serves as a dramatic Trump critic on Twitter and on cable news:
Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey. As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived. https://t.co/eC6LATH2Gd
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 13, 2018
In March, Brennan warned the president that his “moral turpitude, and political corruption” would be exposed, calling him a “disgraced demagogue”:
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.