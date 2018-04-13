John Brennan Rages at Donald Trump for Calling James Comey a ‘Slime Ball’

Former CIA Director John Brennan reacted to President Donald Trump’s accusations that former FBI Director James Comey was a “slime ball,” a “leaker,” and a “liar.”

“Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey,” Brennan raged on Twitter.

Derived from a Greek word, kakistocracy describes a government by the worst people in a country.

He described Trump’s presidency as a “nightmare” for the country, suggesting his supporters were “deceived.”

“As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived,” Brennan wrote.

The former CIA director, who served six presidents, serves as a dramatic Trump critic on Twitter and on cable news:

In March, Brennan warned the president that his “moral turpitude, and political corruption” would be exposed, calling him a “disgraced demagogue”: