Dems, GOP Prepare for Possible Rod Rosenstein Ouster with Competing Articles of Impeachment

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created shows a March 13, 2018, file photo of US President Donald Trump (L) at the White House and a December 13, 2017, file photo of US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Capitol Hill
AFP

by Ian Mason13 Apr 20180

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s future in the administration appeared to hang in the balance Friday as competing predictions made the rounds in Washington.

Trump transition team official Rob Wasinger, for example, told Breitbart News he thought President Donald Trump would fire Rosenstein soon. Fox News’s Chad Pergram, meanwhile, cited a source claiming that if President Trump does decide to fire Rosenstein, it will not be immediately:

The speculation took on a new dimension Friday as an unnamed congressman reportedly prepared impeachment articles against Rosenstein and a Democrat vowed to do the same for President Donald Trump if Rosenstein goes.

Pegram also tweeted Friday that articles of impeachment for Rosenstein had already been drafted:

The author and other details are still sparse but Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) had said he would consider impeachment for Rosenstein over his alleged “slow-walking” of certain FBI and DOJ documents he and other congressional Republicans have requested.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) promised impeachment articles for President Trump should he himself dismiss Rosenstein:

Rosenstein, like most other senior executive officials, serves at the president’s pleasure. Unlike the congressional impeachment route, Trump exercising his constitutional power to dismiss his deputy attorney general does not require a reason. Democrats like Boyle, however, evidently believe that doing so in these circumstances, where Rosenstein oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller, constitutes obstruction of justice, in itself an impeachable offense.

Another congressional Democrat, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), believes it is “more likely than not” Mueller, Attorney General Sessions, or Rosenstein will be fired in the “next 48 hours,” according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). Breitbart News cannot independently verify the authenticity of this email.

Himes, along with other Democrats and leading leftist organizations, are said to planning to unleash a wave of nationwide street protests if President Donald Trump makes any move to rein in Mueller’s “Russia investigation,” which has expanded to the point of raiding the offices of the president’s lawyer, Micheal Cohen, to investigate the “Access Hollywood tape.”

Democrats, like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), as well as “NeverTrumpers” like failed presidential spoiler and ex-CIA analyst Evan McMullin, scrambled Thursday to equate firing Rosenstein to firing Mueller:

That theme continues in Himes’ leaked email, where he writes, according to the DCNF, “[T]hat in the next 48 hours, it is more likely than not that the President acts against Attorney General Sessions, Deputy AG Rosenstein, and/or Special Counsel Mueller. His intent will be to end Mueller’s investigation.”

Himes exhorts his local Democratic field organizers to launch “contingency plan” protests in the event Rosenstein is fired. A DCNF source claimed other Democratic reps are doing the same, and documents from the George Soros-funded leftist group MoveOn indicate a “Mueller Firing Rapid Response event” is in the works.

Democrats, so-called “resistance” leftists, and NeverTrumpers have been working for months to establish a “red line” around Robert Mueller that will bring their supporters into the streets or, more legalistically, justify President Trump’s impeachment if Mueller is dismissed.

As speculation about Rosenstein’s dismissal ramped up this week after direct criticism by the president and congressional conservatives, these political factions – who have never, generally, been at a loss for reasons to protest or call for Trump’s impeachment – have moved that line around Rosenstein.

Thursday, after Rosenstein was called to the White House, he missed a scheduled speaking engagement at a major Justice Department-hosted event, perhaps the strongest evidence yet the number two man at DOJ feels he is under threat of dismissal. NBC News added one additional insight Friday when they reported Rosenstein had privately discussed the situation with confidantes and expressed an understanding he may be fired. “Here I stand,” Rosenstein is reported to have repeatedly said.

According to NBC News’s sources, Rosenstein was confident he has acted correctly as deputy attorney general, including when he drafted the memo recommending FBI Director James Comey’s firing and subsequently.


