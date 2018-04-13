Donald Trump: James Comey and Andrew McCabe a ‘Den of Thieves and Lowlifes!’

President Donald Trump reacted to the latest inspector general report released by the FBI on fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“He LIED! LIED! LIED!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday, calling the report a “total disaster” for McCabe.

The report detailed that McCabe purposefully misled investigators about leaking details about the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation to a reporter.

The president added that McCabe was “totally controlled” by former FBI Director James Comey.

“McCabe is Comey!!” he wrote. “No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes!”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders added her own condemnation of McCabe and Comey during the White House press briefing.

“Sounds like two peas in a pod with McCabe and Comey,” she said in reaction to the news. “McCabe was fired in disgrace for misconduct and lying about it.”