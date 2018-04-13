Rep. Thomas Massie: President Has No Authority to Strike Syria

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) argued on Friday night that President Donald Trump has no authority to strike Syria.

Congressman Massie, in reaction to the news that President Trump ordered strikes on Syrian forces, wrote, “I haven’t read France’s or Britain’s ‘Constitution,’ but I’ve read ours and nowhere in it is Presidential authority to strike Syria.”

On Friday night, President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered precision missile strikes on Syria in reaction to the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons,” Trump said. “Establishing this deterrent is a vital interest of the United States.”

Trump added in his televised press conference on Friday night that Britain and France will join the United States to bomb Syria.

Trump revealed, “Today, the nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America, have marshaled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality.”

“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump added.

President Trump stated that America does not seek “an indefinite presence in Syria, under no circumstances. As other nations step up their contributions, we look forward to the day when we can bring our warriors home.” Trump added that the fate of the Middle East ultimately lies with its people.